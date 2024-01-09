SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Buckley, Sr., 71 of Sharon, passed away surrounded by his family Friday afternoon, January 5, 2024, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Buckley was born March 20, 1952, in Sharon, a son of Theodore J. and Ruth Jean (Raymond) Buckley.

He was a 1970 graduate of Kennedy Christian High School, Hermitage.

Ed worked as an electrician at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Ed was a member of VFW Post 5286 and the Slovak Home, both Farrell and Sons of Italy Lodge 875 and American Legion Post 299, both Sharon.

An avid golfer, he was always available to help friends and family with whatever they may need. Ed loved spending time with family, especially his children and grandchildren.

Ed is survived by a daughter, Trisha Pippin (Brandon), Salisbury, Maryland; a son, Edward “Joseph” Buckley, Jr. (Constance) of Columbus, Ohio; his mother, Ruth Buckley of Sharon; seven grandchildren, Bailey and Bethany Pippin, Ben and Kenzie Buckley, Christian Ellis, Alexis and Mason Hoodin; two stepchildren, Michelle Ellis and Tracy Hoodin (Brian); his longtime girlfriend with whom he made his home, Kelly Tillery of Sharon; his first wife, Cathy Buckley of Sharpsville; his second wife, Donna Buckley of Farrell; a sister, Colleen Diehm (Bob) and five brothers, Bill Buckley, Gene Buckley, Mick Buckley, Tim Buckley (Sue), Steve Buckley (Tracie) and Ted Buckley, Jr. (Dayna). Ed is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his father, Ed was preceded in death by a sister, Patti Davis.

A celebration of Ed’s life is being held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 9 at the Son’s of Italy, 299 Vine Avenue, Sharon.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.