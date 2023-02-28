SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Hoye Jordan, of South Pymatuning Township, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. He was 92.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 2 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 1 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.