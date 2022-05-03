SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Haney, 90, of Slippery Rock Township, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Monday morning, May 2, 2022.

Mr. Haney was born March 31, 1932, in New Castle, a son of the late Martin and Alice (McCormick) Haney.

Ed served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He retired from Tanner Plating in New Castle, where he worked as a sandblaster for 25 years. Ed previously owned and operated a business in Simi Valley, California, where he quarried stone.

Ed was of the Catholic faith.

A hardworking man with a keen sense of humor, his true passion in life was working his land which he affectionately called, “The North Forty.” Ed spent countless hours on his tractor and also purchased, restored and sold many farm tractors throughout his life.

His wife of 20 years, Patricia “Patti” (Martucci) Haney, survives at home in Slippery Rock Township.

Ed is also survived by two children, Martin E. Haney (Gloria) of Slippery Rock Township and a daughter, Colleen M. Meyers (Jim) of Wexford, Pennsylvania; a brother, Kenneth P. Haney (Bobbie), who never hesitated to help him with anything he may have needed; six grandchildren, Mark Haney, Kelly Haney, twins Jessica and Jimmy Meyers, Jake Meyers and Paige Meyers and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly A. (Fairbanks) Haney; three sisters, Kathaleen Proch, Eileen Meehan and Marjorie Jenkins and a brother, Joseph M. Haney.

The family would like to thank his longtime neighbor, Bill Jones, for his friendship and exceptional kindness, care and support over the years.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Thursday, May 5, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Site, 124 N. Beaver Street, New Castle, with Rev. Brendan Dawson, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Slippery Rock Township.

