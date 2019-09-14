Edward G. Thomas, Jr., Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward G. Thomas, Jr., 72, of Hermitage, formerly of Sharon, passed away Friday morning, September 13, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Thomas was born July 12, 1947, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Edward G., Sr. and Leona (Popeski) Thomas.

After graduating high school, he went on to receive his certification at Ohio Diesel Mechanic School.

He served in the United States Army Reserves.

He was employed as a mechanic at Yourga Trucking, Wheatland.

Ed was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Sharon.

He was also a member of the American Legion Post 432, Wheatland and Teamsters Local 261, New Castle.

Ed was very athletic and a standout baseball player in high school. He enjoyed golfing and played in the Wednesday league at Tam O’Shanter. Following retirement, he began bowling and participated in three leagues. Recently Ed bowled his first 300 game.

He is survived by his wife, the former Catherine Haggerty and her family, whom he married November 5, 2014; two sons, Bryan Thomas, of Farrell and Christopher Thomas and his wife Janet, of Sharon; two sisters, Jackie Lagenza and her husband, Edward, of Banita Springs, Florida and Diane Novesel and her husband, Mike, of Brookfield, Ohio; a brother, Dennis Thomas, of Brookfield, Ohio and three grandchildren, Stephanie, Carmine and Anthony.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his first wife, the former Karol Jean Bich, whom he married January 30, 1966 and a son, Edward G. Thomas, III.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either, Sharon Little League, c/o Dave Bodien, 942 Trumbull Drive, Sharon, PA 16146 or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, at www.pancan.org.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, PA. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17 in St. Joseph’s Church with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Internment will be held at America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.