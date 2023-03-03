HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Emery, Sr., 82, of Hermitage, passed away Friday morning, March 3, 2023, in his home.

Friends may call from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, in the church, with Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com