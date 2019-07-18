Edward D’Onofrio, Farrell, Pennsylvania – Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward D’Onofrio, 92, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019, in Sharon.

Mr. D’Onofrio was born November 5, 1926, in Sharon, a son of the late August and Angeline (Moroco) D’Onofrio.

He attended Farrell High School and enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marines, serving during WWII. Ed also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Era.

In 1951, Ed, and his brother, opened and operated D’Onofrio’s Super Market in Farrell, which previously operated with their father out of the first floor of their home located across the street. In 1962, Ed and his brother then opened and operated D’Onofrio’s Food Center in Hermitage until 1981. In 1983, Ed opened Mr. D’s Super Market, Brookfield, OH, in 1982, which he owned and operated with his sons, Larry and Ed, retiring in 1990. Ed was honored by the National Grocers Association for over 50 years of service.

Ed was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, and St. Brendan’s Church, Clearwater, Florida. He was also a member of Avalon Golf and Country Club at Buhl Park, Sharon, as well as Belleair Country Club, Belleair, Florida where he spent winters.

An avid golfer, Ed also enjoyed boating and water skiing at Conneaut Lake, PA. and in Clearwater Florida. He also loved to travel with his beloved wife Rose M. Moderelli, who he married June 15, 1953 and passed away July 20, 2012, together with many good friends they visited six continents.

He is survived by a daughter, Lorraine (Michael) Caruso, Stone Harbor, New Jersey; Edward (Paula) D’Onofrio, Hermitage; Larry D’Onofrio, Sharon; and David (Betty) D’Onofrio, Tampa, Florida; nine grandchildren, Eddie (Samantha), Danny and Vince D’Onofrio; Joseph Caruso; Nicholas and Jimmie D’Onofrio; and Danielle, Samantha and Lauren D’Onofrio and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Ed was preceded in death by three sisters, Loretta Stubbs, Mary Joyner and Yolanda Stabile; and three brothers, Don, Fred and Albert D’Onofrio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed towards St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon; or Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 in St. Joseph Church, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.

Entombment: St. Rose Mausoleum, Hermitage.

Full military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland A.L., Farrell and West Middlesex VFW honor guard.