Edward D. Walker, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward D. Walker, 74, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday evening, December 27, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center, due to complications of Covid-19.

Mr. Walker was born September 15, 1946, in Sharon, a son of the late Edward and Jeannette M. (Brown) Walker.

He was a 1964 graduate of Sharon High School.

He honorably served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. During his enlistment he was proud of completing his training in helicopter school.

Ed was employed for more than 30 years at General Motors Lordstown (Ohio) plant. Following his retirement, he drove school bus for an additional twelve years for STA, Hermitage.

Ed was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church, Sharon. He was also a member of the UAW, Local 1112, Warren, Ohio.

An avid bowler, he began as a pin boy at the Boy’s Buhl Club and bowled in many leagues. Throughout the years he was a member of the Saturday Night Friendship League and the Hickory Ten Pin League at the former Hickory Bowl, Hermitage, and the Automotive League at Thornton Hall, Sharon.

The greatest enjoyment for Ed, was spending time with his grandson, Kaleb. He looked forward to taking him to breakfast, visiting Buhl Park and attending antique car shows.

He is survived by his wife, the former Marilyn A. Shuttleworth, whom he married February 13, 1982; a daughter, Lisa M. Walker and her son, Kaleb; and a son, Michael P. Walker, all of Hermitage. Also surviving are: two sisters, Ruth Anne Yale and her husband Dennis, of New Castle, and Florence Paddock, of Franklin, Pennsylvania and a brother, James Walker and his wife Charlotte, of Hermitage.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to First Presbyterian Church, 600 East State St., Sharon, PA 16146.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



