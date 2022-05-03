HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Clarich, 89, of Hermitage, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Clarich was born May 20, 1932, in Sharon, a son of the late Raimondo and Gisella (Markazich) Clarich.

He attended Hickory High School.

Ed was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation. Later, he worked as a caretaker for the former Sacred Heart Church, Sharon.

He was a member of the Son’s of Italy, Sharon and the Patagonia Volunteer Fire Department.

His wife, Dolores F. Clarich, whom he married in 1955, passed away in 2019.

He is survived by two daughters, Denise Allwine and her husband, Dave, Wampum, Pennsylvania and Tina Clarich of Hermitage; four granddaughters, Allyson Curiale and her husband, Marc, Allyssa, Alliya and Allayna Allwine and has one great-grandchild on the way.

All services are private.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.