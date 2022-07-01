SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edna Rodondi, 101, of Sharon, P ennsylvania passed away peacefully on Friday, July 1, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, P ennsylvania.

Mrs. Rodondi was born on August 7, 1920, in Farrell, P ennsylvania, to Sophie (Adamski) and Frank Baron.

She attended Sharon Schools and graduated from Caldwell Beauty School in 1939.

She worked at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell Plant during World War II and was later employed at Musser Schools and St. John XXIII Home.

Edna was a member of the Polish National Alliance and the former AARP Shenango Valley Chapter 3775. She was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Church, Sharon.

Edna enjoyed baking, sewing and gardening.

Edna is survived by two sons; Andy (Jane) Rodondi, St. Augustine, Florida and Ray Rodondi, Hermitage; a sister, Helen (Ray) Rindy, Sharon; a sister-in-law, Mary Baron, Hermitage; seven grandchildren, Gina (Sarah) Rodondi, Kelly (Chad) McLaughlin, Renita Zidak, Nick Rodondi, Josh (Becky) Rodondi, Larry Patterson and Sarah Patterson, seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Andy, whom she married on January 20, 1945, and who passed away on March 23, 1975; a sister, Francis (Ed) Palko; and brothers, Henry (Maryanne), Walter (Ethel), Bill (Marie) and Joe Baron.

All services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.