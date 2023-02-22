NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edna Catherine “Kitty” Boyce, 93, of New Castle and formerly of Irwin, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully with her family at her side Sunday afternoon, February 19, 2023, at Avalon Place.

Mrs. Boyce was born September 7, 1929, in Fairmont, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Carroll E. and Hazel L. Merrifield and also attended Barrackville West Virginia High School.

A homemaker, Kitty dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home.

Her husband of 60 years, Paul L. Boyce, whom she married September 12, 1948, preceded her in death September 21, 2008.

Kitty was of the Methodist faith.

An avid reader, she was also a talented seamstress and enjoyed all sewing and needlework. Kitty also liked spending time outdoors gardening and cheering on her favorite sports team, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Kitty is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Ginley-Berchick (Bill) of Manner, Pennsylvania; a son Paul “Lenny” Boyce, Jr. (Pat), of New Castle; a sister, Alice Louise Bunner, of Rivesville, West Virginia; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kitty was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ward Shaffer; a son, Kevin Boyce; a granddaughter, Kate Landman and a sister, Rosemarie Hayhurst.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Bupp, officiating.

Interment will be in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin, Pennsylvania.

