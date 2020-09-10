Edith M. McVay, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edith M. McVay, 97, of New Castle passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, September 9, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. McVay was born December 1, 1922, in Springfield Township, Pennsylvania (Mercer Co.), a daughter of the late Carmine and Concetta (Marino) Acquillo. She was raised near the No. 5 mine outside of Grove City and graduated from Grove City High School in 1943.

As a young woman, Edith worked as a gold liner at the former Shenango China Pottery in New Castle and to this day, several of the pieces she worked on are still on display in the dinning room of the White House in Washington D.C. After the birth of her children, she became a dedicated homemaker, caring for her seven children and their home.

A devout Catholic, Edith was a member of Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Vitus Church.

She enjoyed cooking and preparing large meals for her family and friends, especially during the holidays.

Her husband of 59 years, Earl R. McVay, whom she married April 10, 1954, preceded her in death December 17, 2013.

Surviving are: five sons, Patrick (Donnalou) McVay, of Neshannock Township; Dennis McVay, of New Castle; John (Lisa) McVay, of Wexford, Pennsylvania; Michael (Mary) McVay, New Castle and Kenneth McVay, of Union Township; a brother, Mario Acquilo, of Dublin, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her parents and husband, Edith was preceded in death by a daughter, Vanessa McVay; a son, David McVay; a grandson, John R. McVay; a sister, Ann Burrelli and a brother, Nicholas Acquillo.

Calling hours and funeral service will be held privately.

Interment will be in Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Tonwship.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: