Edith J. “Edy” Nicholson, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edith J. “Edy” Nicholson, 82, of Hermitage, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 28, 2020, in Saint John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mrs. Nicholson was born October 19, 1937, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Frank and Ellen (Sweet) Eckles.

She attended New Castle High School.

A homemaker, Edy was a faithful member and baptized at the First Assembly of God, Hermitage.

She enjoyed traveling, shopping, going to the casino, baking and cooking and spending time with family. In her younger years, she was an avid bowler and liked playing cards.

Her husband, Kenneth E. Nicholson, whom she married September 3, 1960, passed away August 6, 2007.

She is survived by a daughter, Melinda Ann Smith and her husband, Keith, of New Castle; two sons, Michael Glenn Nicholson and his wife, Gail, of Boston, Massachusetts and Mark Leroy Nicholson of New Castle; five grandchildren, Christa, Jamie, Brent, Brooke and Paige; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Edy was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Melody Nicholson; a grandson, Kenneth Edward Nicholson; three sisters, Delores Ball, Dorothy Gardner and Jean Ciambotti and four brothers, Donald, Llewellyn “Bud”, Leroy and Frank Eckles, Jr.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. John XXIII Home, Countryside at Elmwood, Sharon Regional Health System Hospice and her home healthcare givers.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either, Sharon Regional Health System Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Fwy, Hermitage, PA 16148 or the Alzheimer’s Association, at www.ALZ.org.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020. Family and friends can watch the service via livestream by going to: Edith’s livestream . Due to Covid-19 the family will be having a memorial service to celebrate Edy’s life at a later date.

Interment will be in Clinton Cemetery, Wampum, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 1, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.