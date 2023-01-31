PARKMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Dean “Dean” Cumberledge, of Parkman, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 30, 2023.



He was born on March 13, 1925, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Herbert Claude and Ethel Viola (Wymer) Cumberledge, and was a resident of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, until 2016.



World War II saw Dean serve as a Fireman First Class in the US Navy, wherein he participated in the D-Day invasion of France aboard the USS Herndon. Following his honorable discharge in 1946, he returned to New Castle and began his lifelong career as an ironworker with Local 207.



Dean married the love of his life, the former Helena Sambora, on November 26, 1951, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Helena was called home to our Lord and Savior on January 3, 2022. Their loving daughter, Dena Marie, came in 1957.



Dean, affectionately known as “Screamin’ Dean,” was truly one-of-a-kind. A master of any and all things structural, his career included the construction of many high-rise and industrial buildings and bridges. He maintained his relentless work ethic well into his nineties and was a mentor and friend to countless people over the years.



Dean will be missed by his daughter, Dena (Paul) Giardina; his granddaughter, Mia; Dena’s stepsons, Nicholas (Jessica) Giardina, of Middlefield, Matthew (Jessica) Giardina, of Burton; and many lifelong friends including the Kirila Family of Brookfield, Ohio.



In addition to his parents and wife of 70 years, Dean was preceded in death by all his siblings.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.



Calling hours will be 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, February 4, 2023, in St. Rose Cemetery Chapel, 1035 Dutch Lane, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel with Rev. Adam Trambley, officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Entombment: St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.