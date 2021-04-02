Dusanka “Danielle” Vignjevich, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dusanka “Danielle” Vignjevich, formerly of Farrell, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, March 31, 2021, at NYU Langone Hospital in New York City. She was 66.

Dusanka was born September 21, 1954, in Virgin Most, Croatia, daughter of Branko and Kata (Sapic) Vignjevich. Dusanka immigrated to the United States with her family in 1969.

She was a 1973 graduate of Farrell High School and a graduate of cosmetology school.

In 1975, Dusanka moved to New York City to pursue her dreams and work as a professional cosmetologist. Dusanka retired from Fox News, where she worked as a make-up artist. She previously worked as a make-up artist for Montel Williams and Patti LuPone.

Surviving are: her brother, Milos “Michael” and his wife, Zeljka Vignjevich, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; a niece, Natalija Vignjevich, of Greenville, Pennsylvania and a nephew, Nikolaj Vignjevich, of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Dusanka was preceded in death by her father Branko Vignjevich and her mother, Kata (Sapic) Vignjevich.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 65 S. Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours: 11:00 -1:00 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021 in St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Hermitage.

Service: 1:00 p.m. Monday in the church, with Fr. Vedran Grabic, pastor, officiating. Interment: St. John’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.