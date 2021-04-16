Dr. Tong Ho Ham, M.D., Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Tong Ho Ham, M.D., 86, of Sharpsville passed away surrounded by his family Thursday afternoon, April 15, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ham was born July 17, 1934, in Seoul, South Korea, a son of the late Jin Han Ham and Geum Soon Kim.

He earned his medical degree from Korea University Medical College in Seoul, South Korea and later served as a doctor in the South Korean Navy.

After immigrating to the U.S., Dr. Ham completed his internship and residency training in general practice at St. Joseph Hospital in Flint, Michigan. He then completed his family practice residency at Euclid General Hospital in Euclid, Ohio.

In 1973, Dr. Ham moved his family to Sharon, Pennsylvania, to work as an emergency room physician at Sharon General Hospital and also opened a private family practice in Hermitage. During this time, Dr. Ham also served as a private company physician for the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Since 1993, Dr. Ham has been providing acupuncture therapy for Primary Health Network, with offices in Sharon and Farrell. He earned his acupuncture training and certification through the University of California, Los Angeles.

Dr. Ham was board certified by the American Academy of Family Physicians, and held medical staff privileges with Sharon Regional Health System up until his retirement in September of 2020.

Dr. Ham was an active member of the Korean United Methodist Church of Youngstown, Ohio, where he was also an elder. He had previously served as President of the Korean Church Association (Youngstown Region). Since the year 2000, Dr. Ham traveled to Yucatan, Mexico, as part of an annual Christian missionary trip to provide medical services.

An avid golfer, Dr. Ham also enjoyed playing tennis and gardening. He also loved spending time outdoors running, and jogged several miles a day well into his 80’s.

His wife, Kook Ja Ham, whom he married March 4, 1966, survives at home in Sharpsville.

Also surviving are two daughters, Julie (Andrew) Tsounos, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania and Christine Ham, Boston, Massachusetts; a son, Howard “Howie” H. Ham, Sharpsville; three sisters, Dongwon Ham, New Jersey and Dongjin Ham and Dongae Ham, both of Canada; and a grandson, Christian Tsounos.

In addition to his parents, Dr. Ham was preceded in death by a sister and three brothers.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon; and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday (4-19-21) in the Korean United Methodist Church, 1609 5th Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021in the church, with Rev. Hyun Suk Kim, pastor, officiating.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.