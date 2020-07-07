Dr. Ronald J. Pollock, PhD, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Ronald J. Pollock, PhD, 76, died suddenly on July 3, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center of a sudden cardiac event.

Mr. Pollock was born February 7, 1944, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Joseph and Stephanie Pollock.

He graduated from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and received his PhD in Inorganic Chemistry from Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan.

Ron held many post-doc positions. He was a visiting professor in Bucharest, Romania and NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. He was a tenured assistant professor of inorganic chemistry at Penn State Shenango Campus for more than 30 years.

Following his retirement, he became a master gardener and created a beautiful garden in his backyard.

Ron was also a dedicated volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Community Library of the Shenango Valley.

He loved to spend time with his “Sweetie,” his dog, Rufus and all of his cats, whom will miss him dearly.

Ron will always be remembered for his great smile, wonderful laugh and offbeat sense of humor. He was an extremely intelligent, kind and caring man. There are just not enough words to describe what a wonderful person he was.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Karen Pollock, whom he married August 6, 1994 and referred to as “Sweetie;” a step-daughter, Lisa Allison; two grandchildren, Michael and Katie Winger, who meant the world to him and will always be their “Doc.”

He also leaves behind a sister, Patricia Pollock; a niece, Laura; a sister-in-law, Cindy Pezzelle; a cousin, Barbara Kozma; and his “special family,” though not actually related, Ken and Joyce Winger, Sandy Eakin, Don Eakin, Jim Bierce, Ron Winger and John and Amy Balensky.

His family will all miss him so much. Life will never be the same. His, was a life well lived.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either, Shenango Valley Meals on Wheels, 396 Buhl Blvd., Sharon, PA 16146; or the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.

All services will be held privately for his immediate family.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.