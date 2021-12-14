HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Raymond L. Ammer, 85, of Hermitage passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, in St. John XXIII Home.

Dr. Ammer was born April 3, 1936, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Otto and Marie (Whitensolder) Ammer.

A 1954 graduate of Mercer High School, he was also an alumnus of Grove City College. In 1964, Ray graduated from the University of Pittsburgh’s Dental School, where he was a university scholar and member of the Delta Sigma Delta dental fraternity.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Ray served as a captain of dentistry at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, TX from 1963 to 1965.

His wife, Judy L. (Lawton) Ammer, whom he married September 15, 1955, preceded him in death on July 28th of this year.

In 1966, Dr. Ammer opened his practice of General Dentistry in Hermitage. For more than 33 years, he cared for patients of the Shenango Valley as his wife, Judy, managed the office of the practice. Following his retirement in 1997, Dr. Ammer continued to serve his patients on an at-need basis.

Devout in his faith, Ray was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, where he served on the school board of Notre Dame Parochial Grade School. He also served as a Eucharistic Minister, an usher and an adult alter server. He was also a member of the Hermitage Rotary.

In addition to playing golf and volleyball, Ray also enjoyed fishing, gardening and playing cards with friends and family. He traveled extensively with his wife, Judy, on various vacations, cruises on the ocean and trips to Las Vegas, Nevada.

His true passion in life was being “Poppy” to his two granddaughters, Carly and Caitlin.

Ray is survived by a daughter, Lori Whalen (Michael) Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; two grandchildren, Carly Sedney (Daniel) and Caitlin Beyl (David); five great-grandchildren, Quinn and Reese Sedney, and Hudson, Peyton and Elliot Rae Beyl and two brothers, Joseph Ammer (Steffen) and James Ammer.

In addition to his wife and parents, Ray was preceded in death by three brothers, Otto, John and Robert Ammer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Fwy, Hermitage, PA 16148.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.