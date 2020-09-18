Dr. Peter John Vilasi, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Peter John Vilasi, 55, of Hermitage, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in his home.

Peter was born January 13, 1965, in Johnson City, New York, a son of Joseph and Nancy (MacMillan) Vilasi, Sr.

He was a 1983 graduate of Susquehanna Valley High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in sports medicine and athletic training from Ithaca College (New York) in 1987. He then earned his Master’s Degree in physical therapy, in 1992 and his Doctorate of Physical Therapy, in 2005, both at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.

Pete began his career at Sharon Regional Medical Center in the outpatient rehabilitation department. Later, he was the head of the Rehab Network in Newton Falls and Champion, Ohio and Integrated Physical Therapy in Hubbard and Niles, Ohio. Most recently he was employed by Encore Rehabilitation Services, Jefferson, Ohio.

Pete was of the Catholic Faith.

A lifelong runner and trainer, he has participated in more than fifteen marathons, ten Ultra-Marathons and held several New York track and field records. Pete earned his United States of America Track and Field (USATF) Level 2 endurance coach certification and attended the 1996 Special Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. He also owned and operated “Excel Runner,” where he personally trained runners and athletes of all ages. Locally, he coached Sharpsville High School track and field and cross country for many years. During his high school coaching tenure, he helped organize and expand the Sharpsville Invitational Cross Country meet as well as taking athletes to states for many consecutive years.

Pete also had a passion for flowers and gardening and became a certified master gardener through the Penn State Co-op. His love for nature was evident in his beautiful gardens.

He is survived by his wife, the former Susan Jean Kowalski, whom he married May 23, 1992; his parents, of Hermitage; a daughter, Alessandra Fay Vilasi and her boyfriend Gage, of Mesa, Arizona; a son, Joseph Paul Vilasi, III, of Sharon; two sisters, Donna Powers and her husband Dale, of Lockport, New York and Angela McConnell and her husband Matthew, of Hermitage and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pete was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Paul Vilasi, Jr., in 2017.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Team Danielle for Sarcoma Cancer Research, 129 Hermitage Hills Blvd, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

In keeping with current health and social guidelines, the funeral service will be private. The family invites anyone unable to attend the service to please access a livestream, 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 by visiting: Pete’s Livestream

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 20, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

