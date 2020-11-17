Dr. Joan Latsko, DNP, CRNP-BC, AOCNP, Monroeville, PA

MONROEVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Joan Latsko, DNP, CRNP-BC, AOCNP, 59, of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from a chronic illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Joan was born on April 9, 1961, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Raymond and Ruth (Cummings) Latsko.

She graduated from New Castle High School in 1979.

Joan enjoyed a long and extraordinary career in the medical field, most recently as a Nurse Practitioner at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh. She followed her calling to help blood cancer patients after witnessing her brother, Jimmy, succumb to Non Hodgkins Lymphoma in 1992. Joan was highly regarded for providing expert care to the most critical patients with blood cancer.

Previously, Joan had served as Director of Medical Oncology at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, West Va. She worked as a Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner/Clinical Coordinator at the Bone Marrow Transplant, Hematology and Oncology Program at The Western Pennsylvania Hospital and Cancer Institute in Pittsburgh.

Through the years, Joan had become a noted lecturer, speaking at national, state and local conferences. She frequently delivered talks to local support groups, nursing students and a variety of professional development groups. She also wrote on blood disorders in several publications generated by The Western Pennsylvania Hospital and Cancer Institute.

Joan was active in the national Oncology Nursing Society, as well as the Greater Pittsburgh Chapter where she served as a Director At-Large. She had recently been honored by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Association with the Pennsylvania State Award for Excellence, The Western Pennsylvania Hospital with an Employee of the Month Award, the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Nursing Cameos of Caring Advanced Practice Award, and induction into The Western Pennsylvania Hospital’s Academy of Excellence in Nursing.



Prior to her clinical career, Joan had earned several prestigious degrees: A Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Carlow University in 2010; Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in nursing from Carlow; and a Master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from LaRoche College.

Joan was loved by her patients, co-workers and many friends. She was a proud dog mom to Casey, her beloved Cocker Spaniel, and also enjoyed spoiling her nieces and nephew.

She is survived by her mother, Ruth Latsko, of New Castle; two brothers, Mark R. (Terry) Latsko, of New Castle; and Michael J. (Donna) Latsko, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; three nieces, Rachel Latsko, of Pittsburgh, PA; Taryn Latsko of Lexington, Kentucky and Karina Latsko, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; and a nephew, Devin Latsko, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a blood donation to help blood cancer patients receive a life-saving treatment. Memorial donations may also be directed to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Western Pennsylvania http://www.LLS.org/wpa or the American Heart Association of Greater Pittsburgh http://www.heart.org/

Calling hours will be held privately.

Mass of Christian burial will be noon Friday (11-20-20) in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, PA; with Rev. Anthony Sciarappa, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Twp.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



