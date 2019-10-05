Douglas Michael DiPreta, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Michael DiPreta, 73, of Boynton Beach, Florida, formerly of Sharon, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 1, 2019, with his wife, Pam, by his side.

Mr. DiPreta was born September 30, 1946, a son of Michael (Stone) DiPreta and Marie (Agostinella) DiPreta.

A 1964 graduate of Sharon High School, he attended Youngstown State University and proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam Era.

Music was engrained in Doug’s DNA at a young age and remained as focal point his entire adult life. After forming his first band at the age of 12, he continued forming bands throughout his career as an artist, most notably: The Offbeats, Moment of Truth, Limelighters, and Delegation.

In 1981, Doug met the love of his life, the former Pam Mitchell, while in the band, Delegation. The two were married November 7, 1986. Together, they created music for the next 38 years, finding perfect harmony in their husband and wife team, Michaels and Mitchell.

With his family as top priority, Doug relocated from Atlantic City, New Jersey and Las Vegas, Nevada, to rejoin his family in Sharon and ultimately Boynton Beach, Florida, to be with his father-in-law, Neil. He was a loving father to two equally talented sons.

The musical heritage of the DiPreta family lives on through his son, Darren, and his brother, Mickey.

In addition to his wife, Doug is survived by a son, Darren (Lindsay) DiPreta; a brother, Mick (Patti) DiPreta; a sister, Elaine (Phil) Gadola; his best furry friend, Tucker and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his beloved son, Douglas DiPreta.

Doug’s life was a life filled with music, love and laughter that will live on in our hearts forever.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGoingleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian burial will be 12:00 Noon on Friday, October 11 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Interment will be held at Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.