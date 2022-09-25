SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Mark Williamson, 64, of Sharon, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, in his home.

Mr. Williamson was born May 20, 1958, in Sharon, a son of the late Myron and Margaret (Beil) Williamson.

He was a 1976 graduate of Sharon High School.

He owned and operated DM Williamson Sewer and Drain Cleaning for nearly 25 years, retiring in 2019.

Mark was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, Sharon. At the church, he was formerly a Sunday school teacher and the Choir Director.

His love for music guided him to be a member of the Shenango Valley Chorale for more than 20 years. Mark also enjoyed gardening, feeding birds and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His wife, the former Susan Nestich, whom he married on August 25, 1984, passed away on May 8, 2022.

He is survived by two sons, David J. Williamson (Taryn) of Brookfield, Ohio and Daniel R. Williamson (Kailyn) of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Micah and Paren Williamson and a brother, Clark Williamson of Sharon.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to First United Methodist Church, 237 West Silver Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022 in First United Methodist Church, Sharon, with Rev. Kelley Schanely and Rev. Terry Shaffer, co-officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.

