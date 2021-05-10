Douglas A. Malenky, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas A. Malenky, 67, a longtime resident of Transfer, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday evening, April 29, 2021, in Apache Junction, Arizona.

Mr. Malenky was born May 30, 1953, in Sharon, a son of Andrew and Evelyn J. (Hogue) Malenky.

He was a 1971 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.

For many years, Doug owned and operated West Lake Construction, Inc. and completed contracting work throughout the Shenango Valley and Eastern Ohio.

Doug was a member of Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage. An avid believer, his family looks forward to someday seeing him again in heaven.

He had a lifelong passion for horseback riding. Doug loved traveling with his horses, Neiko and Titan, to ride in the mountains of Arizona, Wyoming, and especially the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee. For several years, Doug was involved in horse breeding at Lakeview Stables, a horse farm he owned in Transfer, PA. He also enjoyed hunting, exercising and spending time with his beloved grandson, Zayvyer, to whom he left his horses.

He is survived by a daughter, Carley (Cody) Jordan, and their son, Zayvyer, all of Girard, Ohio; a sister, Melanie Rodgers, Fowler, Ohio; a brother, Scott (Geralyn) Malenky, Hermitage; his former spouse and longtime friend, Kimberly Ampofo, of Virginia and several nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his longtime best friend, Kenny.

Calling hour will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of celebration Friday, June 4, 2021 in Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be immediately following at 2:00 p.m. Friday in the church, with Pastor Aaron Lego, officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.