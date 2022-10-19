NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy V. Rice, 99, of New Castle passed away early Wednesday morning, October 19, 2022, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mrs. Rice was born August 13, 1923 in Scalp Level, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Robert and Elsie (Younker) Gindlesperger.

She graduated from Dale High School, Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, New Castle. Dorothy was a former member of Trinity Lutheran, Johnstown, where she taught Sunday School.

She was also very active in the community, until moving to New Castle ten years ago to be closer to her daughter Pam, and son in law John Docherty.

On October 25, 1941 she married the love of her life, Walter A. Rice. While living in Johnstown, Dorothy and Walter were survivors of the Johnstown flood of 1977.

Dorothy loved to stay active. She was a member of the Duck Pin Bowling League in Johnstown for over 30 years. She enjoyed making ceramics, baking and cooking, especially nut rolls. Dorothy had a great interest in politics and made sure to never miss her chance to vote in an election. After moving to New Castle, she looked forward to playing Pinochle and 500 Bid with friends at Challenges, and attending bible study at the First Baptist Church, both New Castle. Dorothy enjoyed reading her bible and books on history. She was also a lifelong lover of the opera.

She will be remembered for being the best mother, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by a daughter, Pam Docherty and her husband John, New Castle; a son, Wayne Rice and his wife Nancy, Johnstown; two daughter in laws, Linda Rice, LaPorte, Texas; and Dorothy Rice Podlucky, Windber, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Eric Docherty, Jason Rice, Robert Lund, Jennifer Carter, Kevin Rice, and Jodi Naylor; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, whom passed away in 2003; two sons, Dennis and Jeffrey Rice; three grandchildren, Jill Docherty, Amy Lund and Scott Rice; and four sisters, Helen, Betty, Ruthie and Roberta.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to ALS Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15209 or to the donor’s favorite charity.

Calling Hours will be 10:00 am until time of service Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2601 Highland Avenue, New Castle, PA, 16105.

Funeral Service will be at noon in the church with Rev. David A. Snyder, Pastor, officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

