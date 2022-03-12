NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Theresa Bobosky, 91, of New Castle, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, March 10, 2022, in Clen-Moore Place.

Ms. Bobosky was born November 13, 1930, in New Castle, a daughter of the late John and Anna Mary (Herbick) Bobosky.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1948.

For 43 years, Dorothy worked as an accountant for Penn Power of New Castle, retiring in 1991.

Dorothy was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Site. She was also a member of the Primetimers at Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church, New Castle.

Dorothy enjoyed bowling and playing golf.

She is survived by two brothers, Charles J. Bobosky (Joyce) of Boardman, Ohio and John G. Bobosky of New Castle; a sister, Patricia A. Wadlinger, also of New Castle and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her four year old sister, Anna Bobosky and a brother, Robert Bobosky.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter – Pittsburgh Office, 2835 E Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Calling hour will be 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Site, 124 N. Beaver Street, New Castle, with Rev. Brendan Dawson, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Slippery Rock Township.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.