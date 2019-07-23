Dorothy Russell, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Russell, 83, formerly of Hermitage and California, passed away Sunday evening, July 21, 2019, in St. Paul’s Home, Greenville.

Ms. Russell was born March 23, 1936, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Horodnic) Russell.

She was a graduate of the former St. Michael’s High School, Greenville.

Dorothy was employed for several years at Hughes Aircraft, a division of Boeing, Glendale, California.

She cherished spending time with her family and moved back to the Shenango Valley shortly after her retirement.

Dorothy was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, where she belonged to its rosary society.

She was a highly talented craft maker and loved traveling. She also was a sports fan and enjoyed working on crossword puzzles.

She is survived by an uncle, George Horodnic and his wife, Irene, of Hermitage and their children, Dr. Robert Horodnic and his wife, Cynthia, of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania and George Horodnic, Jr. and his wife, Michelle, of Poland, Ohio; as well as, several other cousins.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org.

All services are private.

Interment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Greenville.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. of Sharon.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 24 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.