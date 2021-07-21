Dorothy Nych, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Nych, 95, of West Middlesex, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 18, 2021, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mrs. Nych was born February 27, 1926, in Farrell, a daughter of Joseph and Helen (Mihalcin) Milich.

She attended elementary school in a one-room school house in Greenfield and later graduated from Farrell High School in 1943.

Prior to her marriage, Dorothy worked at the former Sharon Transformer Div. of the Westinghouse Electric Corporation.

Dorothy was a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church, West Middlesex.

An exceptional cook, she enjoyed reading cookbooks and sharing recipes. Dorothy loved spending time with her family, whether it be in person or enjoying long conversations via telephone.

Her husband, Stanley E. Nych, Sr., whom she married May 26, 1945, passed away August 30, 1985.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Joyce E. Zalac of Franklin and Julie K. (James) O’Brien of West Middlesex; a son, Stanley E. (Kathe) Nych, Jr. of Mercer, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Kerry Beveridge, Valerie (Sam) Vicari, Jennifer O’Brien, John O’Brien (Melissa, Lucia and Logan) and Jesse Nych and five great-grandchildren, Sky Bignal, Cassidy and Collin Poerstel, Malika Bignal, Beveridge and Elizabeth Vicari. Also surviving are friends, Millie Milheim and Chuck and Pat Angelo, all of whom she considered children of her own and two granddogs, Lilly and Bandit.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Nych; a grandson, Jimmy O’Brien; a sister, Stella Milich and two brothers, Raymond and William Milich.

The family would like to thank all personnel at St. John XXIII Home for their loving care, especially Phyllis Madasz.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Lebanon Presbyterian Church, 2090 Mercer-W. Midlesex Road, West Middlesex, PA 167159 or The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.