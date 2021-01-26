Dorothy “Mary” Winner, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Mary” Winner, 93, of Sharon, formerly of Transfer, passed on to her eternal life and home with her Lord, Jesus Christ on Saturday afternoon, January 23, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Winner was born June 7, 1927, in Sharon, a daughter of the late George and Mary (Heben) Cerbus.

She was a 1945 graduate of Sharon High School.

Prior to the birth of her children, Mary worked as a sales clerk at the former Szabo’s Jewelry in Sharon. For the majority of her working life, she cared for the group home residents of MCAR, now The ARC Mercer Company, retiring as a residential program worker.

Mary was a member of the Church of God, Sharon and later attended both SMEA Church, Transfer and Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage.

For many years, she volunteered at the Shenango Valley Meals on Wheels, Sharon.

She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Winner and Karen Winner (Tom) Sed, all of Sharon; two sons, Kevin (Cherie) Winner of Bradenton, Florida and James B. Winner, Carmel, Indiana; two sisters, Margaret Jaillet of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Sally (Max) McCracken, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Jamie Page, Tommy Page, Lindsay Page, Meera Page, Megan Winner, Kevin Winner, Jr., Jessica Winner and Ricky Hale and six great-grandchildren, Amelia Page, Simon Page, Henry Page, Tyler Nathan, Ryan Nathan and Sophie Gershnik.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by four sisters, Agnes Cerbus, Irene Ondich, Mildred Peters and Leona Kilgore; two brothers, George and Sam Cerbus; a sister-in-law, Ann Cerbus; four brothers-in-law, George Ondich, Donald Peters, Hap Kilgore and Robert Jaillet; a great-granddaughter, Bella Page; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Sipka Winner and her former husband, James E. Winner, Jr.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Dr. Gregory George for the exceptional medical care he gave to their mother for many years and to the staff at Cleppers Nursing Home, for all of the tender loving care they provided. A Special Thank you to nurse Jesse Clarke for the many years of gifted care and friendship.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Shenango Valley Meals on Wheels, 396 Buhl Blvd., Sharon, PA or Shoe Our Children Fund at the Herald Good News Fund, c/o The Herald, 52 S. Dock Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

There are no services planned at this time, however, a celebration of Mary’s life will be planned for a future date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



