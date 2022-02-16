HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Marks, 96, of Hermitage passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, February 15, 2022.

Mrs. Marks was born September 26, 1925 shortly following her twin sister, Rose Marie, in Jeannette, Pennsylvania. She was a daughter of the late John and Pauline (Occhiuzzi) Gullo.

Raised in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City, she attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Elementary; and graduated from Bay Ridge High School in 1944.

Primarily a homemaker, Dorothy worked as a secretary and stenographer in Manhattan, New York, during her younger years.

Dorothy met Carl Marks, Jr., while he was attending Juilliard School of Music in New York City. The couple married shortly after relocating to Farrell, Pennsylvania and established Marks Music in 1947.

Dorothy was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, where she taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine courses and helped with various church celebrations and events.

Dorothy is survived by a son Carl Marks, III (Maria); a grandson, Stephen Marks (Erin) and a great-grandson, Stephen Marks, Jr., all of Hermitage.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by a son, John Marks; a set of infant twin sisters and her twin sister, Rose Marie Ferrara on February 13, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.