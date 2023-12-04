HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy (Dottie) Malovich, nee Yohman, 95, died Saturday, December 2, 2023, surrounded by family members at Saint John XXIII Home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Dorothy was born May 29, 1928, in Hubbard, Ohio, and attended Hubbard schools.

Dorothy loved spending time with her family and was amazing at remembering birthdays and anniversaries. She never forgot to send greeting cards for all occasions, even those for her great-grandchildren. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren were able to say goodbye to her in recent weeks.

Dorothy made her home in Hermitage since 1959, where she lived independently until September.

She enjoyed flower gardening, bird watching, weekly euchre card clubs, bingo, games with friends and family, cruises, travel to visit family, and bus trips to casinos. She enjoyed road trips and vacations with her husband. In her later years, she became an avid Pittsburgh sports team fan, but if the Pirates started sinking, she would switch to the Cleveland Indians. For the past few years, Dorothy liked using her computer to shop, play games, and keep up with her family members on Facebook.

Her first job was at 16 at the Isaly’s store on East State Street in downtown Sharon. She retired from J. C. Penney’s in Hermitage after 22 years. She remained loyal to the store, taking children and grandchildren on many shopping excursions to the store after she retired.

She is survived by three children – Angela Malovich Castro lives with her husband, Alejandro Castro, in Richmond, Kentucky. Carol Malovich Buchanan lives with her husband, Donald Buchanan, in Sharon. Joseph Malovich lives with his wife, Denise, in Sharpsville. Other survivors include grandchildren, Sean Buchanan, Kent, Ohio; Samantha Castro, Lexington, Kentucky; Joseph Tyler Malovich, Warren, Pennsylvania; Megan Buchanan White, Chaska, Minnesota; and Nathan Malovich, Sharon. Dorothy is also survived by five great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Malovich, who died on June 3, 1992. They were married on November 12, 1949, at Sacred Heart Church, Sharon, Pennsylvania. Her ten siblings also preceded her in death, as well as her parents, Michael Yohman and Anna Palisin Yohman.

In memoriam, donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

At her request, no services will be held. The family plans a Celebration of Life in the Spring.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Interment: Saint Rose Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

