Dorothy M. Small, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M. Small, formerly of Sharon, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 8, 2019, in Nugent’s CCRC, Hermitage. She was 100.

Mrs. Small was born October 28, 1918, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Charles and Lillian (Clark) Stafford.

A lifelong area resident, she attended Sharon High School.

Dorothy was employed by St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, where she worked as a nurses aid for many years. Prior to her marriage, she worked at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Dorothy was a longtime volunteer at the American Red Cross and assisted in many blood drives throughout the area.

An exceptional cook and baker, she also enjoyed crocheting. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her family.

Her husband, Clifford Small, whom she married October 28, 1946, passed away June 1, 1996.

She is survived by two daughters, Stella Halgas, Brookfield, Ohio and Judy (Daniel) Zupp, Warren, Ohio; three sons, Eugene (Gloria) Hummell, Hermitage and Robert (Cathy) Hummell and Richard (Margie) Small, all of Sharon; a sister, Thelma Hedglin, also Sharon; 18 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren and nine great great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by a sister, Viola Pegg; a brother, Charles Stafford, Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Joanne Hummell and a granddaughter, Vicki Cathcart.

There will no calling hours.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon, with Pastor Phil Roland, officiating.

Interment: Riverside Cemetery, Sharpsville