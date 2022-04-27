HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M. Miller, 82, of Hermitage, formerly of New Philadelphia, Ohio, passed away Tuesday evening, April 26, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Miller was born January 7, 1940, in Rimersburg, P ennsylvania, a daughter of the late Chester S. and Nellie V. (Chandler) Snyder.

Prior to becoming a mother and homemaker, she was employed at the former General Electric Lighting Division in Youngstown, Ohio.

Dorothy was a member of the Liberty Church of God of Prophecy (Ohio).

Her talents for crafts were easily visible in her teddy bears, homemade greeting cards and seam work. She was also gifted in the kitchen, with top-notch baking skills and delicious homemade candy.

Her husband, Alfred R. Miller, Jr., whom she married on December 1, 1962, passed away on March 28, 2021.

She is survived by two sons, Nelson S. Miller, Austintown, Ohio and Dennis L. Miller and his wife Amy, New Castle; four grandsons, Steven, Tyler, Kyle and Sam Miller and one sister, Olive O’Hara, Belvedere, Tennessee.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence S. and Sidney S. Snyder and a daughter-in-law, Anita Miller.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Whispering Oaks, 260 S. Buhl Farm Dr., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hour will be from 12 Noon until the time of the service Friday, April 29, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Randy Bartlett, officiating.

Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Youngstown.