Dorothy M. “Dot” Richards, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M. “Dot” Richards, a former longtime resident of Ellis Ave., Hermitage, passed away peacefully at 10:40 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. She was 88.

Mrs. Richards was born September 26, 1931, in Sharon, the only child of the late William and Hazel (Frye) Green.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1949 graduate of Sharon High School and was employed as a secretary at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. before raising her sons.

Her husband, William Joseph Richards, whom she married October 24, 1953, passed away April 23, 1995.

Dot was an exceptional homemaker and a member of East Side Church (Baptist-Disciples of Christ), Sharon.

She was an active member of the Hermitage Woman’s Club and an accomplished seamstress.

She also enjoyed golf and participated in league play at the former Leeland Golf Course in Hermitage. Her other hobbies included bowling, gardening and playing cards in her bridge club. Dot and her husband, Bill, were avid boaters and belonged to the former Shenango Valley Yacht Club at the Shenango Reservoir.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are: two sons, William G. Richards, of Howland Township, Ohio and Terence A. Richards and his wife Carie, of Hermitage; and four grandchildren, Courtney Richards, of Wilmington, North Carolina, Allison Richards, of Billings, Montana, Madisen Shernisky and her husband Terry, of Sharpsville and Morgan Richards, of Hermitage. She also leaves a sister-in-law, Ruth Horsman, of Hermitage, and her two daughters, Sandy and Susie.

Besides her parents and husband, Dot was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Raymond Horsman and a nephew, Scott Horsman. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148; or to the American Cancer Society.

Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Friends may watch the service via livestream at: Dot’s Funeral service

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

