SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Louise Jones of Sharon, passed away Monday morning, November 6, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Jones was born September 12, 1922, in Niles, Ohio, a daughter of the late Peter and Erifily (Georgopaulos) Cavacos.

She graduated from Niles McKinley High School.

Primarily a homemaker, Dorothy worked at the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corporation during WWII and later in life, worked as a nurse’s aide at Sharon Regional Hospital for 20 years.

Dorothy was a member of First United Methodist Church of Sharon where she was active in Bible study and preparing the monthly newsletter.

In earlier years of her life, she was active in the PTA at Sharon School District and volunteered at the Mercer Co. Humane Society.

An avid bowler for more than 60 years, she participated in local leagues up to the age of 95. Dorothy was a fan of Cleveland sports teams and enjoyed playing in card clubs for many years. She loved animals, especially cats and devoted herself as a caregiver to her family members.

Her husband of nearly 57 years, Daniel Alfred Jones, Sr., whom she married April 18, 1942, preceded her in death January 21, 1999.

Dorothy is survived by two sons, James Jones (Cindy) of Vermillion, Ohio and Daniel Jones, Jr. (Sylvia) of Venus, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Becky Errett of Brookfield, Ohio; eight grandchildren, James Jones, Jr. (Tammy), Stephen Jones, Paul Jones (Esther), Dianne Hoffman (Jason), Deanna Plagenza (Sidney), Daniel Jones (Bridget), Darrin Jones and Robert Errett (Kelly); 20 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and a brother-in-law, Harry Jones. She also leaves behind her three beloved cats, Jasmine, Mama Cat and Simba.

In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by three sisters, Stella Polas, Helen Spetsios and infant Alice Cavacos; a brother, Michael Cavacos; a son-in-law, Robert Errett and a daughter-in-law, Mary Jones.

Dorothy never forgot a birthday or special occasion and always took the time to send a thoughtful card. She was adored and loved by all, truly an angel on earth.

The family suggests memorial donations be directed to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be from Noon – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 11 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon, where a funeral service will be held immediately following at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

