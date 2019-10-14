Dorothy Lee Benton, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Lee Benton, 81, of Transfer, passed away Thursday evening, October 10, 2019, in Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Warren, Ohio.

Mrs. Benton was born July 31, 1938, in Windber, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Theodore Baldwin, Sr. and Margaret (Thomas) Baldwin and was a graduate of Conemaugh Township High School, Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Dorothy was employed as a confidential secretary at Reynolds School District for 26 years, retiring in 2003.

Dorothy was a member of the Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage.

She enjoyed shopping and liked to have nice clothing. She also loved the beauty of historic mansions and attending car shows with her son.

She is survived by her husband, James Benton, whom she married July 23, 1960; two sons, Greg Benton and his wife, Karen, of York, Pennsylvania and Timothy Benton of Transfer; two grandchildren, Stephanie and Derik Benton; a sister, Lois Huth of Maryland; a nephew, Mark Simler, who she considered to a brother; as well as, numerous nieces and nephews that she cared deeply for.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by three sisters, Bonnie, Sally and Mary and four brothers, her twin Donald, Theodore, Jr., Richard and Donald Baldwin.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, at www.nationalbreastcancer.org.

Calling hour will be 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Saturday, October 19, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, in the funeral home, following visitation.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

