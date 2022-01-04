HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Jeanette Banch, 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 31, 2021, at St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mrs. Banch was born July 13, 1921, in Youngstown, a daughter of Charles M. Miller and Minnie Bell (Addicott) Miller.

A lifelong resident she graduated from Sharpsville High School.

Dorothy had a long distinguished career working for Strouss/May Company in downtown Sharon then moving to Kaufman’s/Macy’s in the Shenango Valley Mall. She advanced within the company to the position of supervisor within the men’s furnishings department. After more than 20 years she retired from the retail industry in 1983.

Dorothy greatly enjoyed playing cards and board games as she was a member of the local ladies and bridge clubs. Cooking and baking brought her much joy when it was meant to be shared with her family. She loved family gatherings and visiting with extended family and friends. She would go out of her way to make holidays, birthdays or any gathering special, always remembering someone’s favorite food or desert but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, taking yearly vacation trips to Daytona Beach, Florida.

Dorothy was a loving mother and grandmother. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Dorothy is survived by her two sons, William Banch of Sharpsville and Gerald (Patrice) Banch of Hermitage and two grandchildren, Deanna (Bill) Crisan and Sydney Banch, both of Indianapolis, Indiana.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Francis J. Banch whom she married May 2, 1942; her parents and brothers, Wayne Miller and Francis Miller.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

