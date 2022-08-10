BRUNSWICK, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of Dorothy Helbley, 96, of Brunswick Ohio, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle Pennsylvania. She passed away peacefully with family at her bedside Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Mrs. Helbley was born August 26, 1925, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Matilda and Edward Joyce.

Her beloved husband, William Helbley of New Castle, passed away on August 30, 2020 – they were happily married for 72 years.

A devout Catholic, Dorothy was a member of Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Site.

She enjoyed crocheting and playing scrabble and 500. Dorothy loved enjoying a good beverage, traveling, and was well-known for baking amazing cakes, cookies and nut rolls. She also enjoyed spending time with her neighbors and friends. Dorothy dedicated her life to caring for her family, and they were truly the greatest joy of her life

She is survived by both of her sons, William C. Helbley, Jr. (Mary Ann), of Poland Ohio and Thomas Helbley (Mickie), of Brunswick, Ohio; her grandchildren, Charles Helbley (Rachel), William Helbley, III (Lindsay), Edward Helbley (Brittany), Brian Helbley (Dominique), Elizabeth Himmelein (David) and Michelle Helbley. She was also the great-grandmother of Brooks Helbley.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by three brothers, Leo, Patrick and William Joyce; and a younger sister, Patricia Carangie.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Site, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, with Rev. Ben Barr, as celebrant.

For Mr. Helbley’s service in WWII, full military honors will be rendered by the New Castle Honor Guard immediately following Mass.

Dorothy and William’s urns will be interred together in the family plot at St. Joseph Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

