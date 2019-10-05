Dorothy Gipson, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Gipson, 90, of New Castle passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, October 2, 2019, in Quality of Life Services.

Mrs. Gipson was born July 25, 1929, in Monessen, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Jasper and Essie Mae (Gail) Williams, Sr.

As a young girl, her family relocated to New Castle and she later graduated from New Castle High School in 1947.

Dorothy retired in 1988 from Penn Power, New Castle, where she worked in the stationary department for 38 years.

A deeply religious woman, Dorothy was a longtime member of Union Baptist Church, New Castle, where she sang in the choir, participated in bible study and served as church treasurer for many years. She was also involved in the food preparation for many church events and was known for making a “mean macaroni and cheese.”

Her first husband, Roscoe Williams, passed away in June of 1956. Her second husband, Louis Gipson, whom she married July 6, 1985, passed away May 16, 2006.

She is survived by two grandsons, Jason Schooley and his wife, Kamell, of Charlotte, North Carolina and Damon Schooley, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and a great-granddaughter, Jazmin Schooley, also of Charlotte, North Carolina.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Dorothy was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Schooley and a brother, Jasper Williams, Jr.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Home Going Celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the funeral home, with Rev. Richard Rue, officiating.

Interment: Greenwood Cemetery, New Castle.