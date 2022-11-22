SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Germano, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, November 20, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 92.

Mrs. Germano was born August 20, 1930, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Nitch) Velkey.

She was a 1948 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

After working several years at the former Whitmer-Smith’s, she enjoyed a long and successful career at the McDowell/ Integra/ National City/ PNC Banks. She began in the personnel and human resource department and ultimately rose to executive secretary to the bank president. Following her retirement from the bank on May 31, 1995, Dorothy spent time working in the cafeteria at Sharpsville High School. Dorothy was also well known as the owner of Germano’s Family Restaurant and Catering in South Pymatuning Township, which she and her husband opened in the mid-1970s. Together they managed the business for nearly 20 years.

She took pride in her community and remained active with hobbies and activities in the Shenango Valley. She was a member of the former Lioness Club, South Pymatuning Youth Association and supported activities at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church, Sharpsville. She and her husband were also members of local CB Radio clubs, where they traveled around the country for events using their “handles” Geronimo and Pale Face.

Dorothy also loved to shop and would casually walk all ends of a store to browse. Occasionally, she would even buy something. She proudly showed her intentions on her license plate frame which read “Follow Me to Walmart.” She also enjoyed meeting with friends to eat at their favorite places, Eat N Park and Panera Bread. In her later years, Dorothy discovered the adventure of travel with family, taking sailboat trips on Puget Sound, ocean cruises, discovering cities in New England and the east and west coast, making several trips to Hawaii and Europe and visiting both Disneyland and Disney World.

Her husband, William “Gully” Germano, whom she married on August 26, 1950, passed away on August 28, 1997.

She is survived by two sons, William J. Germano and his wife, Evelyn, Ridgefield, Washington and Robert M. Germano and his wife, Sharlee, of Sharpsville; four grandchildren, Geoffrey of Vancouver, Washington, Michael (Erica) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Kristi Heilemann (Andi) of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Haley of Sharpsville; three beautiful great-grandchildren, Ruben, Kaiya and Kendall and two sisters, Elaine Stout of Lake Stevens, Washington and Esther Foltz (Chuck) of Jensen Beach, Florida.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Rerko.

Per Dorothy’s wishes, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church, 311 West Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Friday, November 25 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, Novebmer 25 in St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church, Sharpsville, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

