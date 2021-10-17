Dorothy Ellen Esmond, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Ellen Esmond, of Sharon, passed away Saturday morning, October 16, 2021, in Nugent Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hermitage, after an extended illness. She was 86.

Mrs. Esmond was born April 1, 1935, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Emanuel and Theresa (Kraynak) Whorten.

She was a lifelong area resident and attended Farrell High School.

Dorothy was a waitress for 60 years in local establishments and retired in 2016 from the West Middlesex Diner. She began her career at the former Melody Lane in Hubbard and also worked at the Sharon Restaurant and Seafood and The Phoenix Restaurant.

She attended the former South Oakland Church of God in Sharon and the Chestnut Ridge Church of God in Hubbard.

Dorothy was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose in Farrell, the Sharon American Legion, Post #299 and the Farrell VFW Post #5286.

She spent her life taking care of her family and loved spending time with them vacationing at the beach and going to her camp in Cooks Forest. She was also an avid reader.

Her husband of 44 years, Carl R. Esmond, Sr., whom she married in 1951, passed away in 1995.

Surviving are four children, Carolyn Jean Hamory of Bradenton, Florida, April Lynn Kennedy of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Dennis J. Esmond (Dawn Nash) of Masury, Ohio and Jerald Lee Esmond (Robin Tuosto) of Sharon; three sisters, Etta Shell of Masury, Ohio, Edna Derrenbacher (James) of Hubbard, Ohio and Ilene Yudt (Phillip) of Reynolds, Pennsylvania; a brother, Robert Whorten of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren with another one expected in the coming weeks.

Besides her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by two sons, Raymond Allen Esmond, Carl R. Esmond, Jr. and two brothers, Elmer Whorten and Richard Whorten.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

A funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in the funeral home, with Reverend Robert McFarland, Pastor of Chestnut Ridge Church of God, Hubbard, officiating.

Interment will take place at Brookfield Township Cemetery.