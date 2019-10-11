Dorothy Eleanor Kerr, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Eleanor Kerr, 97, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, October 9, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Kerr was born, January 3, 1922, in Eastbrook, a daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Ellis) Floyd.

She was a 1940 graduate of the former Eastbrook High School and at the age of 52, completed her LPN certification at the Lawrence County Vo-Tech School.

At the age of 79, Dorothy retired from The Haven Nursing Home, New Castle, where she worked as an LPN for 27 years. She had previously worked as a secretary at Johnson Tractor Sales, also New Castle.

Dorothy was a lifelong member of Neshannock United Presbyterian Church, Hickory Township, where served as church treasurer and volunteered as a church secretary and Sunday School teacher.

Her husband, Harold D. Kerr, whom she married, October 14, 1940, passed away, February 16, 1978.

After his passing, Dorothy spent a year in Berlin, Germany, visiting her son, Russell. While there, she worked for Lloyds of London’s Berlin office and the local military hospital. She also loved volksmarching (fitness walking or hiking) through the German countryside with her son and grandchildren.

In addition to volunteering at the American Red Cross, Dorothy also enjoyed reading, sewing, completing word search puzzles and spending time outdoors appreciating nature.

She is survived by a daughter, Beverley J. (Patrick) Lavin, with whom she made her home in Mercer, Pennsylvania; a daughter-in-law, Lee Kerr of San Jose, CA; two sisters, Mary Ethel Baker of New Castle and Lois A. (Andrew) Thompson of Yakima, Washington; four grandchildren, Beverley (Chris) Van Horn, Jeffrey (Amber) Lavin, Daniel (Sarah) Kerr and Jessica Kerr; five great-grandchildren, Zakariah, Vincent, Gwendolyn, Dean, Julia and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by a son, Russell E. Kerr; a sister, Jean Myers and two brothers, William and Glenn Floyd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128, the American Caner Society, online at donate3.cancer.org or a charity of the donor’s choice.

In keeping with Dorothy’s wishes, a private funeral service will be held by her family.

Interment will take place at Neshannock United Presbyterian Cemetery, Hickory Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.