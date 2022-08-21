NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy E. Schrantz, 88, of Neshannock Township passed away with her family at her side Thursday evening, August 18, 2022.

Mrs. Schrantz was born July 19, 1938, in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles and Nellie (Mankowski) Scholz.

Dorothy retired from the Bureau of Employment Security’s New Castle office, where she worked as a secretary for many years. During retirement, she worked alongside her son, Tom, at his manufacturing business, Armor Manufacturing, which would not be in existence today without her assistance and dedication.

Dorothy was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in New Castle.

In her younger years, Dorothy enjoyed playing tennis and loved traveling following her retirement.

Above all else, she was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and spending time with her family was the greatest joy of her life.

Her husband, Francis “Frank” Schrantz, whom she married November 26, 1954, survives at home.

Dorothy is also survived by two sons, Robert Schrantz (Stephanie) and Thomas Schrantz, all of Neshannock Township; a brother, Richard Scholz of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania; a sister, Claire Ferrell (Walter) of Signal Hill, California and two grandchildren, Robert Schrantz and Kaitland Schrantz.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, George and Louis Scholz and a sister, Carolyn Scholz.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle.

A funeral service will be held immediately following in the funeral home, with David A. Snyder officiating.

Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

