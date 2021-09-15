Dorothy “Dot” (Paulenich) Venglarik, Hickory Township, PA

HICKORY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dot” (Paulenich) Venglarik, 91, of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of September 7, 2021.

She loved her family above all things and enjoyed gardening, baking and making things with her hands.

Dorothy was born in Hickory Township, Pennsylvania, to John and Josephine (Pavlic) Paulenich and graduated from Hickory High School in 1948.

She was a proud member of SNPJ (Slovene National Benefit Society) and a life-long Catholic.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Charles R. Venglarik; children, Charles J. Venglarik, Cheryl Tabachki, Mary Jo Soncrant and Daniel E. Venglarik; sister, Agnes Unick; sister-in-law, Josephine Paulenich; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Venglarik’s memory may be made to the ALS Society of Alberta, at www.alsba.ca; the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, at www.cff.org; or the charity of the donor’s choice.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 in St Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage, with Fr. Glenn Whitman, officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.