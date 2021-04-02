Dorothy “Dot” Diurba, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dot” Diurba, 85, of Sharon passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Diurba was born August 2, 1935 in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Gerda) Diurba.

A lifelong resident of Sharon, she graduated from Sharon High School in 1953.

For many years, Dot worked as a secretary to the plant manager at the Sharon transformer division of the Westinghouse Electric Corporation and retired upon the closing of the plant. She was offered the same job position at the plant’s new location, but declined in order to aid in the caring of her brother, who was born with cerebral palsy.

A longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage, Dot was active in the Dorcas Society and cherished the friendships she made while preparing meals for church events and fundraisers.

An avid bowler, she also enjoyed playing golf and served as the secretary of the women’s league at Yankee Run Golf course for many years.

Dorothy is survived by a twin brother, Don Diurba and his wife, Eleanor of Westerville, Ohio; two nephews, John and Don Diurba; a niece, Leigh Chaffin; several great nieces and nephews; and four great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by brother Edward Diurba.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

A private funeral service will be held on April 9, 2021 with Pastor Gary Nelson, officiating.

Interment will follow immediately after the service at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

