HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Basilone, 89, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, January 25, 2022, in her residence.

Mrs. Basilone was born February 18, 1932, in Niles, Ohio, a daughter of the late Mike and Mary (Sennyk) Brutka.

In 1950, Dorothy graduated from McKinley High School, McKinley Heights, Ohio.

Primarily a homemaker, Dorothy also worked alongside her husband, William, at the Hilltop in Farrell, which they owned and operated for more than 20 years.

Dorothy was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, also in Farrell.

A beloved matriarch, she dedicated her life to caring for her husband and their family. Dorothy cherished every moment she was able to spend with those she loved, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Her husband, William A. Basilone, Sr., whom she married on June 10, 1950, preceded her in death March 4, 2006.

She is survived by five daughters, Debby (Jerry) Balagna, of New Castle; Beck Basilone, Sharpsville; Mary Jo (Michael) DePreta, Mercer; Beth (Steve) March, Greenville and Nanette (Michael) Lehman, New Wilmington; a sister, Mary (Minya) DeMas, McKinley Heights, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and five great-great-children.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by a son, William “Billy” Basilone, Jr.; seven sisters, Katie Kocjan, Anne Miller, Nettie Juvancic, Jaye Pryor, Rose Leskovec, Patricia Yourchisin, and infant Julia Brutka; two brothers, Raymond Brutka and John “Bert” Brutka and a grandson, Westley William Basilone.

Due to concerns presented by the Covid-19 virus, all services will be held privately.

Mass of Christian Burial will be recorded and made available via the funeral home website Saturday morning, January 29, 2022.

Interment: St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.