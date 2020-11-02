Dorothy A. Henry, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Dorothy A. Henry, 90, of New Castle, passed away of natural causes early Saturday morning, October 31, 2020, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mrs. Henry was born August 10, 1930, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Thomas A. and Anna M. (McClosky) Kelly.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1947.

On August 31, 1948, she married her beloved husband, Ralph E. Henry and together they enjoyed 44 years of marriage until his passing in 1992.

For many years, Dorothy worked as a secretary at the former Pennsylvania Engineering Works (PECor) and later worked in the same capacity for Valley Freight Line, both in New Castle.

Dorothy was a member of Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Camillus de Lellis Church, where she was active in the CAMEOS of St. Camillus Church.

She enjoyed participating in Challenges on Aging, the Clen-Moore Prime Timers and volunteering at Jameson Hospital in their Ladies Aide Society. Dorothy also worked alongside her husband, Ralph, organizing and teaching boating safety courses as part of the “Power Squadron.”

She had a talent for crochet and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Linda Stoops of New Castle; a son, Ralph (Joyce) Henry of Portersville; a son-in-law, Anthony Rizzilla of Rural Valley, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Mary Kelly and a brother-in-law, Gene Spitler, both of New Castle; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by a daughter, Jodi Ann Rizzilla; two sisters, Marie F. Kelly and Kathleen Spitler and three brothers, Robert E., Thomas P. and Charles W. Kelly.

In keeping with her wishes, all services will be held privately.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ralph, in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



