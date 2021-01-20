Doris (Zrinscak) Kahl, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyDoris (Zrinscak) Kahl, 91, formerly of Smith Ave., Sharon, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mrs. Kahl was born on July 17, 1929, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Yazvac) Zrinscak.

After graduation from Sharon High School in 1947 she was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Division of the Westinghouse Electric Corporation. She also attended Youngstown State University.

Her husband, Charles W. Kahl, whom she married June 25, 1960, passed away June 10, 2004.

A homemaker, Doris was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She enjoyed sewing, reading, crossword puzzles and was an enthusiastic fan of college and professional football.

She is survived by her daughter, Jill Anderson and her husband Aaron and her granddaughter, Lydia Anderson, all of New Castle and with whom she made her home for eight years after the passing of her husband.

Mrs. Kahl is also survived by two stepsons, James Kahl and his wife Jean, of Hartford, Wisconsin, and Paul Kahl and his wife Jill, of Hertford, North Carolina; five step grandchildren, Shannon Garlitz, Laura Sawallish, Nicholas Kahl, Nicole Billups and Brian Kahl; and fourteen step great -grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Stephanie Ann Kahl; and a sister, Mary Ann Rotuna.

The family would like to thank everyone at St. John XXIII Home for their extraordinary care in her final years.

Due to health concerns, Mass of Christian burial will be private.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



