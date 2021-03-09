Doris R. Brown, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Doris R. Brown, a longtime resident of Delaware Ave., New Castle, passed away peacefully March 8, 2021. She was 101 years old.

Mrs. Brown was born August 26, 1919, in New Castle, a daughter of the late John Wesley and Effie Jane (Pearce) Fix.

After graduating from New Castle High School in 1937, she worked at Axe’s Market, the Tin Mill, and Shenango Pottery (all New Castle) prior to the birth of her three daughters.

Doris married Charles Brown April 24, 1943, and he preceded her in death September 14, 1993, following 50 years of marriage.

Later in life, she worked as a waitress at the Eagles Club, and as a candy packer at The Sweet Shoppe, which she called “her all-time favorite job,” because she could eat candy all day long.

In her younger years, Doris was a member of “The Silver Blades” Ice Skating Club. An avid bowler, she recorded many scores over 200, and participated in leagues well into her 90’s.

Doris was also a talented seamstress and completed many quilts for family and friends over the years. Additionally, she collected hundreds of teddy bears throughout her life, all of which now have new homes in her memory!

An animal lover, Doris had many pet cats and dogs over the years. Her last best friend was a rescue cat named, “Teddy.”

Surviving are three daughters, Carol McFall and Patty Boyer, both of New Castle; and Connie (Raymond) Smeltzer, of New Wilmington; six grandchildren, Ronnie and Scott (Michelle) McFall, Jodi (Mike) Vaneman, Louie (Shirley) Magliocca, Chris (Bobbie) Smith and Keri (David) Pearson; 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by seven siblings, Grace, Mable, Ethel, Harry, Dorothy, Betty, and Jack and two sons-in-law, Ron and Rick.

Memorial contributions may be directed to New Lease on Life, 2773 E. Midlothian Blvd., Struthers, OH, 44471.

Calling hours will be 4 :00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 in the funeral home, with Rev. John Yergan, officiating.

Interment: Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Twp.



