Doris Mae (West) Bottenfield, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Mae (West) Bottenfield, 78, of Sharon, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in her home.

Mrs. Bottenfield was born May 17, 1943, in Hermitage, a daughter of the late Francis and Dolores (Burnett) West.

She was employed more than 20 years in the produce department of the former Donnelly’s Golden Dawn. She also worked ten years at the former Erie Paint Co. and the former Fan Buzz, all in Hermitage.

Doris was a devout Christian, who trusted in the Lord and a member of Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage.

She enjoyed preparing holiday and Sunday dinners for her family, whom she loved dearly. They will remember her delicious seven layer and date nut cookies at Christmas.

Doris also liked to play bingo and in her younger years, going to casinos with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Bottenfield, Jr., whom she married May 20, 1958; three sons, Donald F. Bottenfield, at home, Randy L. Bottenfield and his wife Beth and Daniel M. Bottenfield, Sr., all of Sharon; three grandchildren, Corie Lynn Bottenfield, of Sharon, Daniel Bottenfield, Jr. and his wife Ashley, of Sharpsville, and Heather Runyan and her husband Nicholas, of Hermitage; five great -grandchildren, Ashley Wood, Colin Bottenfield, Stephen Runyan and Scarlette and Henry Bottenfield; a sister, Diane Martin and her husband John, of Hermitage and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by a sister, M. Joan “JoJo” Burke; a grandson, Jason Bottenfield; a daughter-in-law, Deidre Bottenfield and a niece, Kimberly Martin-Osborne.

Calling hours will be 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service Friday, June 18, 2021 in Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Rd., Hermitage.

Funeral service will be 7:00 p.m. Friday, in the church, with Rev. Aaron Lego, pastor, officiating.