HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna M. Logan, 84 of Hermitage, passed away peacefully with her husband and children at her side early Sunday morning, October 2, 2022, in the Lakes at Jefferson.

Mrs. Logan was born July 30, 1938, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Angelo and Jennie (Gargano) Mastrian.

A 1956 graduate of Sharon High School, she also attended Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Primarily a homemaker, Donna also worked part-time as a bookkeeper at Susi and Sons, Inc., Hermitage for 21 years.

Donna was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, where she served on the Prayer Line and baked desserts for funeral luncheons.

An exceptional cook and baker, she also enjoyed knitting, traveling with her husband and shopping with her granddaughters, earning her reputation as the “Coupon Lady.” Above all else, Donna was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Caring for her family and spending time with her loved ones was the greatest joy of her life.

Her husband of 63 years, John F. Logan, Jr., whom she married September 12, 1959, survives at home in Hermitage.

Also surviving are her two children, Brenda Staul (Bryan) of West Middlesex and John “Jack” Logan (Janice) of Hermitage; three brothers, Joseph Mastrian of Hermitage, John “Chip” Mastrian (Kathy) of South Pymatuning Township and Neil Mastrian (Angie) of Hermitage; four grandchildren, Jenna Hanrahan (Kris), Allison Logan, Bryan John Staul (Chrissy Suttles) and Danielle Logan and two great-grandchildren, Conor and Quinn Hanrahan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Angelo.

Memorial donations may be directed to Kindred Hospice, 26 Nesbitt Road #200, New Castle, PA 16105.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 5 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, October 6 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road , Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.