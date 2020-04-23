Donna M. Baker, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna M. Baker, 65, of Sharon, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Clepper Manor CCRC, Sharon.

Donna was born October 13, 1954, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Meszaros) Rakoci.

She was a 1972 graduate of Farrell High School and graduated from the former Shenango Valley Commercial Institute, Sharon.

Donna was a member of St. Adalbert’s Church, Farrell.

She was an avid bingo player and loved to play cards.

She is survived by two sisters, Gloria Nagy and her husband, Richard, of Sharon and Olga Metro and her husband, Gene, of Hermitage; a twin brother, Donald Rakoci and his wife, Nancy, of Hermitage and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Rakoci.

There are no calling hours.

Mass of Christian burial will be held privately in St. Adalbert’s Church, Farrell.

Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 24, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.